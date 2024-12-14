Home>>
China's securities regulator OKs registration of polysilicon futures, options
(Xinhua) 10:36, December 14, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator on Friday said that it has approved the registration of polysilicon futures and options on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said that it will urge the Guangzhou Futures Exchange to make necessary preparations that will ensure the smooth launch and stable operations of polysilicon futures and options.
