China's futures market sees higher trading in October

Xinhua) 16:15, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market logged brisk trading in terms of both volume and turnover last month, data from the China Futures Association showed.

Total transaction volume of the market stood at 550 million lots in October, up 22.42 percent year on year, according to the association.

The market's trading turnover rose by 20.59 percent compared with the same period of the previous year to 40.27 trillion yuan (about 5.64 trillion U.S. dollars).

During the first 10 months of this year, the combined turnover of China's futures market hit 465.56 trillion yuan, up 7.24 percent from the same period of 2022, the data also revealed.

