China approves registration of caustic soda, xylene futures, options

Xinhua) 08:45, August 28, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator said it had approved the registration of caustic soda and xylene futures and options at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will urge the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to get well prepared across the board, ensuring the smooth launch and sound operation of caustic soda and xylene futures and options, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

