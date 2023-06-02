China's futures market registers higher trading in May

Xinhua) 13:34, June 02, 2023

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market reported double-digit year-on-year growth in both trading volume and turnover last month, industrial data showed.

Total trading volume topped 825 million lots in May, increasing 75.16 percent year on year, according to data from the China Futures Association.

The market's trading turnover stood at 50.37 trillion yuan (about 7.1 trillion U.S. dollars) last month, up 25.6 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

In the first five months of the year, trading expanded 27.77 percent year on year to over 3.16 billion lots, with a total turnover of more than 215.42 trillion yuan, the association said.

