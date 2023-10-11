China futures market turnover up 6.13 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 09:46, October 11, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The turnover of China's futures market posted strong growth in the first three quarters, data showed Tuesday.

The total transaction value of the futures market hit 425.29 trillion yuan (about 59.25 trillion U.S. dollars) during the Jan.-Sept. period, up 6.13 percent year on year, data from the China Futures Association showed.

The volume of futures trading increased by 30.49 percent during the period, according to the data.

Turnover at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange grew at the fastest pace, while turnover at the Shanghai Futures Exchange ranked first in terms of transaction value.

