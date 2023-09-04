China's futures market sees higher trading in August

Xinhua) 11:28, September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market logged brisk trading in terms of both volume and turnover last month, according to the China Futures Association.

Total transaction volume stood at around 949 million lots in August, up 47.76 percent year on year, according to data from the association.

The data showed that the market's trading turnover rose 23.49 percent over the previous year to 60.7 trillion yuan (about 8.5 trillion U.S. dollars).

In the first eight months, trading and turnover grew 30.82 percent and 4.55 percent over the same period last year, respectively, the association said.

