No suspension of quantitative trading on Chinese futures market: securities watchdog

Xinhua) 09:45, January 05, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's securities watchdog on Thursday said rumors that quantitative trading on the futures market has been suspended are not true. The remarks were made in a statement responding to media inquiries.

Chinese exchanges have long allowed fee reductions for futures companies, and the adjustment to the reduction policy in 2024 was designed to improve transaction supervision and ensure market order, according to a spokesperson for the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Differentiated fee reduction policies are applied to program-trading customers that meet certain standards, which does not mean to halt program trading on the futures market, the spokesperson said.

