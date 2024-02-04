China's futures market sees robust trading in January

Xinhua) 10:38, February 04, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market logged brisk trading in terms of both volume and turnover in January, data from the China Futures Association showed.

The transaction volume of the market stood at 550 million lots last month, up 38.74 percent year on year, according to the association.

Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange took the largest share of the total transaction volume, accounting for 34.33 percent.

Trading turnover of the country's futures market surged by 46.57 percent year on year to 44 trillion yuan (about 6.2 trillion U.S. dollars).

China Financial Futures Exchange made up the biggest proportion with 34.02 percent of the total turnover, the association said.

