China's mega water diversion project transforms lives, boosts development

Xinhua) 10:02, December 14, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Contrary to the Chinese adage, "distant water cannot quench present thirst," China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has proven that delivering distant water is not only possible but also effective.

The largest of its kind in the world, this mega water diversion project transports water over long distances from the country's water-rich south to its northern regions, where hundreds of millions of people once faced "absolute water scarcity" as defined by United Nations standards.

The conceptual development of this project began in the 1950s, with the first phases of its middle and eastern routes becoming operational in late 2014.

During the past decade, it has diverted more than 76.7 billion cubic meters of water to the country's northern regions, providing a stable water supply to 45 major cities and more than 185 million people, according to data from the Ministry of Water Resources.

The project has improved China's water resource distribution, generating growing economic, social and ecological benefits, Vice Minister of Water Resources Wang Daoxi told a press conference on Thursday.

Designed with three routes, the project stretches across four of China's major river basins, namely, the Yangtze, Huaihe, Yellow and Haihe.

The middle route, the most prominent of the three as it supplies water to the Chinese capital Beijing, begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central Hubei Province.

Most of Beijing's drinking water travels over 1,000 kilometers along the middle route from Danjiangkou. The water flows north via canals and pipelines, crossing beneath the Yellow River before reaching the city's water treatment plants. Today, nearly 80 percent of the water consumed in Beijing's urban areas has made this 15-day journey from Danjiangkou.

In parts of north China's Hebei Province, the water diversion project has transformed lives. Previously, drinking water was bitter and salty due to high fluoride levels, which caused dental fluorosis and affected local residents for generations.

"In the past, most people in the village had yellow-stained teeth, and we always felt embarrassed to speak with our mouths open," said Fu Shuming, a local from Hebei's Kushuiying Village, also known as "the town of bitter water" due to its high-fluoride groundwater.

Like Fu, more than five million people in Hebei, who once struggled with high-fluoride groundwater, now have reliable access to clean water. This is not just a water pipeline; it is a lifeline that drives economic growth and fosters ecological improvements along its path.

Li Yong, from the project management bureau under the Ministry of Water Resources, said the project has supported GDP growth of over 16 trillion yuan (about 2.23 trillion U.S. dollars) in China's northern regions, based on the premise that every 10,000 yuan of GDP in 2023 required a water input of 46.9 cubic meters.

The project bolsters the food supply by supporting agriculture in water-scarce provinces. In east China's Shandong Province, the steady water supply has boosted grain production, while in Baofeng County in central China's Henan Province, it has supported specialty industries like vinegar production.

Ecologically, the project has provided over 11.8 billion cubic meters of water for replenishing ecosystems, effectively halting the decline of groundwater levels in northern China, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Thanks to this replenishment, the Grand Canal, which had been severed in the first half of the 20th century, has seen water flowing through all 1,794 kilometers for the third consecutive year, enhancing connectivity and supporting modern industries. All of its dried-out sections were refilled with water in 2022 for the first time in almost 100 years.

The Grand Canal, connecting Beijing and Hangzhou with a history of over 2,500 years, is the world's longest artificial waterway. It served as a significant transportation artery in ancient China.

By adhering to the principles of "pollution control before water diversion" and "environmental protection first," local authorities and communities along the route have actively engaged in pollution control and water source protection efforts.

According to China South-to-North Water Diversion Co., Ltd., the water quality of the eastern route was rated Grade III on the country's five-tier water quality scale, while the middle route achieved a higher Grade II quality.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)