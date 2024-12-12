Home>>
China's mega water diversion project benefits over 185 million people
(Xinhua) 14:00, December 12, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 185 million people in China have directly benefited from a massive water diversion project that has been pumping water from the water-rich south to the drought-prone north over the past decade, authorities said Thursday.
The South-to-North Water Diversion Project has diverted more than 76.7 billion cubic meters of water to regions in the north through its middle and eastern routes during the past 10 years.
