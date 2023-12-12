Home>>
China's mega project diverts over 67 billion cubic meters of water to dry north
(Xinhua) 09:39, December 12, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has transferred over 67 billion cubic meters of water to the country's arid northern areas over the past nine years, official data showed.
More than 176 million people have directly benefited from the mega water diversion project, the world's largest, since it began supplying water.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's mega water diversion project benefits over 150 mln people
- Key tunnel of South-to-North Water Diversion Project completed
- China’s South-to-North Water Diversion Project benefits 140 million people over past 7 years
- How China is tackling its water stress
- In pics: south-to-north water diversion project in Nanyang, China's Henan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.