China's mega project diverts over 67 billion cubic meters of water to dry north

Xinhua) 09:39, December 12, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has transferred over 67 billion cubic meters of water to the country's arid northern areas over the past nine years, official data showed.

More than 176 million people have directly benefited from the mega water diversion project, the world's largest, since it began supplying water.

