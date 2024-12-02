View of Danjiangkou Dam, beginning of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project middle route

Xinhua) 08:15, December 02, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route, which is the most prominent one, begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs through Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin.

As an important source, the water quality of Danjiangkou Reservoir has been stable above the national class II standard for many years.

The middle route of the project began supplying water on Dec. 12, 2014. In the past ten years, the route has transferred over 68 billion cubic meters of water, and has benefited over 100 million people in central China's Henan Province, north China's Hebei Province, north China's Tianjin and the capital Beijing.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows a view of the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)