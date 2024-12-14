China's postal sector grows rapidly in first 11 months

Xinhua) 10:00, December 14, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's postal sector saw double-digit growth in both business volume and revenue in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

The sector handled 174.28 billion parcels during the period, marking an increase of 19.1 percent year on year, according to data released by the State Post Bureau.

Among them, parcels handled by express delivery firms nationwide reached 157.29 billion, surging 21.4 percent year on year.

The sector raked in an operating revenue of 1.5 trillion yuan (about 208.69 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 10.6 percent over the same period last year.

In November alone, the sector handled 18.78 billion parcels, up 13.2 percent year on year, according to the data.

