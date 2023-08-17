China's postal sector registers stable growth in January-July

Xinhua) 10:49, August 17, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's postal industry witnessed stable growth in both business revenue and parcel volume in the first seven months of this year, official data shows.

The sector raked in 848.23 billion yuan (about 117.83 billion U.S. dollars) in business revenue during the period, 10.5 percent higher than a year ago, according to the State Post Bureau. In July alone, the business revenue totaled 119.45 billion yuan, up by 5.3 percent.

Some 87.37 billion parcels were delivered in the January-July period, an increase of 12.8 percent year on year. The figure was 13.16 billion in July, up by 9.7 percent.

China's express delivery service companies handled 70.3 billion parcels from January to July, a year-on-year increase of 15.5 percent. Their business revenue jumped 10.5 percent from a year ago to 649.53 billion yuan during the period.

In July, the business revenue of the express delivery service industry increased 6 percent from a year ago to stand at 95.24 billion yuan.

