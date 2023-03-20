Home>>
China's postal sector logs robust growth in February
(Xinhua) 09:38, March 20, 2023
BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China's postal industry registered a robust expansion in both business revenue and parcel volume in February, official data showed on Saturday.
The sector raked in 114.24 billion yuan (about 16.54 billion U.S. dollars) in business revenue last month, surging 27.4 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau.
China's express delivery service companies handled 9.18 billion parcels in February, a rapid year-on-year increase of 32.8 percent. Their business revenue jumped 29.3 percent from a year ago to 84.97 billion yuan.
In the first two months, business revenue of China's postal industry rose 4.7 percent year on year to 226.92 billion yuan.
