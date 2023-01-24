China's postal industry registers stable growth in 2022

Xinhua) 11:36, January 24, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's postal industry saw steady expansion in terms of both business revenue and parcels handled in 2022, data from the State Post Bureau (SPB) shows.

The sector raked in over 1.35 trillion yuan (about 199.4 billion U.S. dollars) in this period, up 6.9 percent year on year, while its business volume rose 2.7 percent compared to one year earlier, according to the bureau.

China's courier companies handled 110.6 billion parcels last year, up 2.1 percent from a year earlier. Their combined business revenue topped 1.06 trillion yuan during the period, a yearly increase of 2.3 percent.

The SPB expected the total revenue of China's postal industry to grow by 6 percent year on year in 2023, while that of the courier sector is projected to rise 7 percent from the previous year.

