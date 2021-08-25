China's postal, express delivery sector sees rapid 8-year expansion
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's postal and express delivery industry saw rapid expansion in the past eight years amid the country's push to upgrade its logistics system and spur consumption, postal authorities said Tuesday.
Business revenue of the sector surged from 198 billion yuan (about 30.55 billion U.S. dollars) in 2012 to over 1.1 trillion yuan in 2020, registering an annual average increase of 24 percent, said Ma Junsheng, head of the State Post Bureau, at a press conference.
The number of parcels handled increased 14-fold from 2012 to 83.5 billion in 2020, Ma said, estimating the figure to reach 100 billion this year.
The service network has further expanded. Data showed that postal outlets covered all villages and towns, while express delivery outlets have reached 98 percent of villages and towns in the country.
The postal and express delivery industry has become an indispensable part of business activities and people's daily lives. It contributes to the economic circulation and ensures supplies in times of emergencies, Ma added.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Growing express delivery capacity helps unleash consumption potential in China
- China sees record express delivery volume in Jan.-May
- China's express delivery business almost doubles pre-pandemic level in May Day holiday
- Express delivery services gives a boost to China’s rural industries
- China's logistics potential behind 70 billion pieces of express delivery
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.