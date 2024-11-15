China's postal sector grows rapidly in first 10 months

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's postal sector saw double-digit growth in both business volume and revenue in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

The sector handled 155.5 billion parcels during the period, marking an increase of 19.9 percent year on year, according to data released by the State Post Bureau.

Among them, parcels handled by express delivery firms nationwide exceeded 140 billion, surging 22.3 percent year on year.

The sector raked in an operating revenue of 1.4 trillion yuan (about 194.47 billion U.S. dollars) in the period, up 10.5 percent over the same period last year.

In October alone, the sector handled 17.84 billion parcels, up 22 percent year on year, according to the data.

China's economic recovery showed further signs of strengthening in October following recent pro-growth policies, which were indicated by growth in consumption, services and foreign trade, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Last month, retail sales of consumer goods went up 4.8 percent year on year, quickening from the 3.2 percent increase in September.

