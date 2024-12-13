Stunning ice formations appear at the Hukou Waterfall, NW China's Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 15:14, December 13, 2024

With temperatures dropping, the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, located in the middle section of Qinjin Valley in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has revealed its stunning winter ice formations, creating a spectacular scene. The mist produced by the cascading waterfall has frozen into crystal-clear and intricately shaped ice formations, attracting tourists to visit and capture the amazing scene.

A photo shows the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, as it cascades downwards. (Photo by Song Yangbo)

