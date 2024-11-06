Home>>
Scenery of Yinghu Lake in Ankang City, NW China's Shaanxi
(Xinhua) 14:53, November 06, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the scenery of the Yinghu Lake in Hanbin District of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows a hotel on Cuiping Island on the Yinghu Lake in Hanbin District of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the scenery of the Yinghu Lake in Hanbin District of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows the scenery of the Yinghu Lake in Hanbin District of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
