Scenery of Yinghu Lake in Ankang City, NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 14:53, November 06, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the scenery of the Yinghu Lake in Hanbin District of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows a hotel on Cuiping Island on the Yinghu Lake in Hanbin District of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows the scenery of the Yinghu Lake in Hanbin District of Ankang City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

