Urumqi provides convenient new energy vehicle charging services

People's Daily Online) 09:44, December 13, 2024

On Dec. 2, staff members of the State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company completed the inspection, installation, and connection of three transformers, ensuring the timely operation of 18 new dual plug fast charging piles.

Staff members of State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company inspect a new energy vehicle charging pile on Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo/Wang Jinkui)

Zhang Xiaofan, a new energy vehicle (NEV) owner in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, expressed his satisfaction with the charging speed. Zhang was one of the first to try the new charging pile.

NEVs are leading the way in environmental protection, economic benefits, and style. The company has established a service channel that integrates online and offline platforms, simplified the application process, offered comprehensive guidance, and ensured quick installation and connection.

To meet the demand for green travel and support green, low-carbon and sustainable development, the company is enhancing its distribution network transformation and upgrades, leveraging its industrial and technical advantages, enhancing online monitoring and management of charging infrastructure, promoting peak-valley electricity pricing policies, guiding users to charge during off-peak hours, and reducing energy costs.

The company has simplified the process of installing charging piles for residents by offering a service that requires no on-site visits, special approval, or investment. This has greatly improved the efficiency of the installation process.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)