Regional agricultural machinery expo held in Urumqi

A staff member introduces a tractor to a visitor during a regional agricultural machinery expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022. A regional agricultural machinery expo is held at Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Urumqi from July 3 to 5. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A visitor takes pictures of a cotton picker during a regional agricultural machinery expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022.

Visitors are seen on a cotton picker during a regional agricultural machinery expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022.

Visitors look at cotton automatically packed by a cotton picker during a regional agricultural machinery expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022.

Visitors are seen on a cotton picker during a regional agricultural machinery expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022.

A staff member introduces a plough machine to a visitor during a regional agricultural machinery expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022.

Visitors look at a tractor during a regional agricultural machinery expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022.

Visitors learn about a plant protection drone during a regional agricultural machinery expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022.

