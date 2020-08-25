Volunteers offer warm support in Urumqi's anti-virus fight

URUMQI, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Post-2000s Mukadas Ali received a special coming-of-age gift -- the unforgettable experience of being involved in volunteer services in her local community amid the COVID-19 resurgence.

Encouraged by her mother who is also a volunteer, 18-year-old Mukadas Ali has been delivering groceries, dumping trash and taking care of solitary seniors since July 24 in Lengku community in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

After the city reported new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since mid-July, about 4 million residents had to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities to reduce possible cross-infections.

"In normal times, people can get what they need anywhere and at anytime, but this has become a tough task under closed-off management of residential communities," said Sheng Xiaoyu, a community Party secretary of the high-risk Tianshan District.

Sheng has to ensure that some 5,000 people in the community get their daily necessities.

Community workers in Urumqi faced unprecedented pressure and workloads. Fortunately, more than 210,000 volunteers across the city like Mukadas Ali joined in the anti-epidemic fight, delivering fresh vegetables and fruits from 491 grocery stores to community residents across the city every day.

Sheng said that the volunteers were well aware of the risk they might face, yet the risk did not hold them back in offering their services.

"Fighting against the epidemic requires everyone's efforts, and no one is a bystander," said Mukadas Ali who kept serving others though feeling exhausted every day. "Only in this way can our life return to normal as soon as possible."

Volunteers' caring and warm-hearted services went far beyond this. Communities in Urumqi also provided free commuting services for residents in urgent need, according to Liu Jun, an official with the municipal government.

Their selfless devotion has received a groundswell of support and trust amid the epidemic, Liu added.

The epidemic situation in Urumqi has been getting better. From July 15 to Monday, a total of 666 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the region, and 189 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation.

Wang Zhiguo, a voluntary commuter vehicle driver, was lauded by netizens after lending his cell phone to a stranger without hesitation at the Urumqi airport. The man was about to fly to Chengdu, some 3,000 km away, to see his father who was severely ill.

"My phone suddenly turned off and didn't work. Without a phone I am unable to provide my health QR code to board the plane. I never thought he would lend it to me." said Peng Xuting, the anxious stranger.

"I would definitely regret it if I couldn't make to see my father one last time. Fortunately, I met Wang; he is such a kind man," Peng said.

Encouraged by a sense of achievement, Mukadas Ali ignored his exhaustion and became more motivated. "I hope people around me can feel the warmth. We will be closer and more united as we see each other again when the epidemic is over," she said.