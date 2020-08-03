Urumqi reopens farmers' markets with strict COVID-19 prevention measures

All farmers' markets in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have been reopened with intensified COVID-19 prevention and control measures, local authorities said Monday.

Due to the large flow of people, these markets are deemed key areas for COVID-19 prevention and control, and Urumqi has adopted strengthened precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus, according to Zhong Meiwen, deputy head of Urumqi's market regulation administration.

Personnel entering the markets, including staff members, vendors, traders and drivers, are required to carry proof of negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test results and undergo body temperature screening. In addition, they must register their information and vehicles must be disinfected before entering the markets.

Daily visits will be capped and nucleic acid tests will be conducted once a week for all staff and vendors.

Authorities at the markets will step up nucleic acid sampling and inspection of imported food, especially meat, aquatic products, fruits and vegetables.

Xinjiang reported 28 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all in the regional capital Urumqi, the regional health commission said Monday in its daily report.

By Sunday, Xinjiang had 590 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 116 asymptomatic cases, and 14,939 people were still under medical observation.