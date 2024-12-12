'Wukong' rap track debuts

(People's Daily App) 16:55, December 12, 2024

The People's Daily English language app has released the rap single "Wukong." A collab with rap collective CDrev17 Music and Tencent Musician, the track draws inspiration from the hit game Black Myth: Wukong and its global acclaim. Combining bold beats with rich cultural themes, the song invites listeners on a fantastic voyage that celebrates the depth and beauty of Chinese heritage.

