Large wildfire in Southern California triggers evacuations

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A large wildfire in Malibu in Southern California has grown to over 2,200 acres (8.9 square kilometers) on Tuesday, prompting evacuations due to dangerous fire conditions.

The fire, codenamed Franklin Fire, was reported Monday night. It started near Malibu Creek State Park in Los Angeles County.

Power to tens of thousands of people had been shut off by Monday night as utilities worked to mitigate the impacts of the winds, as strong gusts can damage electrical equipment and spark wildfires, according to local media reports.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has issued evacuation orders. The fire area is closed to public access.

"Widespread Red Flag conditions across much of Southern California due to Santa Ana Winds will continue to be a threat to residents and property throughout the week," said Cal Fire.

The fire is currently active with no containment at all, according to Cal Fire live report.

The Santa Ana Winds peaked in strength on Tuesday morning, fanning the fire and intensifying threats to residents.

Due to the ongoing fire and safety concerns, all Malibu schools are closed Tuesday, the city of Malibu announced.

