Suspect arrested in U.S. UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing

Xinhua) 13:28, December 10, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A suspect has been in custody in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last week, police said on Monday.

The 26-year-old man was identified by Jessica Tisch, the New York City police commissioner, as Luigi Mangione, who was arrested by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after he was recognized at a McDonald's there.

Tisch said Mangione, who was born and raised in Maryland, "is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder" of Thompson.

Authorities said Mangione was found to be in possession of multiple fake IDs, a gun with a suppressor, and a document that indicates "ill will towards corporate America."

Police said it appears that Mangione acted alone, and they're working to trace his movements from New York City to Pennsylvania.

The arrest marked an end to a days-long manhunt that began after Thompson, 50, was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)