USC int'l students scramble ahead of Trump inauguration: report

Xinhua) 13:26, December 10, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- At the University of Southern California (USC), where more than a quarter of its 47,000 students are internationals, many are scrambling ahead of an incoming administration of Donald Trump that has sent mixed signals on its interest in foreign students and workers, reported The Los Angeles Times on Monday.

These international students are changing their travel plans at the last minute, or rethinking post-graduation work searches in the United States.

The university is warning foreigners to skip or cut short travel outside the United States after finals end next week, the report noted.

"A new presidential administration will take office on January 20, 2025, and -- as is common -- may issue one or more executive orders impacting travel to the U.S. and visa processing. While there's no certainty such orders will be issued, the safest way to avoid any challenges is to be physically present in the U.S. before the spring semester begins on January 13, 2025," said a letter the USC Office of International Services sent this month.

During his first term four years ago, Trump's travel restrictions affected several Muslim-majority nations, Iran and Iraq among them. The Supreme Court ruled the bans were legal. Outside the courtroom, immigration experts said the bans were based on limited and at times misleading data about security vetting of U.S. visitors, immigrants and refugees, according to the report.

