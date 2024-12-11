U.S. CEO murder suspect to be extradited to NY to face charges

Xinhua) 11:14, December 11, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- New York authorities are moving to have the suspected gunman accused of murdering UnitedHealth Group Inc. executive Brian Thompson sent back to the state from Pennsylvania, kicking off the lengthy process to prosecute Luigi Mangione.

"Mangione is poised to appear in court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday for an extradition hearing. After charging him with murder and weapons offenses late Monday, New York authorities unsealed an arrest warrant for him," reported Bloomberg News on the development.

The 26-year-old is charged in the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson, 50, outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan as the latter walked to where UnitedHealth Group was holding its annual investor conference.

In New York, a conviction for second-degree murder carries a sentence ranging from 15 to 25 years to life in prison. The charge is a Class A felony, the most serious type of crime under New York state law, and is defined as an intentional killing that shows "depraved indifference to human life."

