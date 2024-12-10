Home>>
1 shot, 1 arrested after fight near high school in Houston, U.S.
(Xinhua) 13:06, December 10, 2024
HOUSTON, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A man was shot and a suspect has been arrested on Monday morning following juveniles fighting near Spring High School in the Houston area of Texas, authorities said.
The fight happened in the parking lot of a Burger King across from Spring High School, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said.
Authorities did not reveal the victim's age or condition. It wasn't immediately known if those involved were students of the school, and an investigation is underway.
