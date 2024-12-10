Drones aid in combating desertification in NW China's Gansu
This photo shows drones aiding desertification control in Jinta county, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Cao Hongzu)
On Dec. 3, 2024, in Jinta county, Jiuquan city, northwest China's Gansu Province, drones were used to carry straw deep into the desert as part of the desertification control efforts under the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, one of the most important projects in China's sand control history.
This year, Jinta county's desertification control projects have advanced further into the desert interior, significantly increasing construction challenges. To address this, construction teams have innovatively employed drones to transport materials, greatly improving transportation and construction efficiency while injecting new momentum into desert management efforts.
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
Photos
