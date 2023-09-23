NW China makes efforts to combat desertification
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows the Yellow River flowing through Shapotou District in Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou, literally meaning "high sand dunes," is a place where the Tengger Desert and the Yellow River meet. This district was faced with severe wind-sand damages, where shifting yellow sands covered farmland. Through years of dedicated efforts, local people have been combating desertification with grass pane sand fence and sand-fixing system, halting the spread of desert. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows tourists enjoying the desert scene in Shapotou District of Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou, literally meaning "high sand dunes," is a place where the Tengger Desert and the Yellow River meet. This district was faced with severe wind-sand damages, where shifting yellow sands covered farmland. Through years of dedicated efforts, local people have been combating desertification with grass pane sand fence and sand-fixing system, halting the spread of desert. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows a forest belt for sand prevention at the edge of the Tengger Desert, in Shapotou District of Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou, literally meaning "high sand dunes," is a place where the Tengger Desert and the Yellow River meet. This district was faced with severe wind-sand damages, where shifting yellow sands covered farmland. Through years of dedicated efforts, local people have been combating desertification with grass pane sand fence and sand-fixing system, halting the spread of desert. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows the Desert Star Hotel in Shapotou District of Zhongwei City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Shapotou, literally meaning "high sand dunes," is a place where the Tengger Desert and the Yellow River meet. This district was faced with severe wind-sand damages, where shifting yellow sands covered farmland. Through years of dedicated efforts, local people have been combating desertification with grass pane sand fence and sand-fixing system, halting the spread of desert. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
Photos
