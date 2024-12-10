Croatian family plans dream tour to China under new visa-free policy

ZAGREB, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Ivan Markovic Ribic, a Croatian tour guide with 16 years of experience in the tourism sector, is eagerly anticipating a long-awaited journey to China in less than two weeks.

Ribic, his wife -- a professor at the University of Zagreb -- and their 12-year-old son will be among the first Croatians to visit China under the newly introduced visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from nine countries, including Croatia.

China announced the policy on Nov. 22, allowing visa-free entry on a one-year trial basis starting Nov. 30. Ribic and his family plan to travel to China on Dec. 21 for a 17-day trip, exploring Beijing, Chongqing, Xi'an, and Shanghai.

"Visiting China has been on my bucket list for years," Ribic told Xinhua. "As the largest country in Asia with a very long history, China has always fascinated me. This year, we decided as a family to finally make the trip, to experience its history, culture, and cuisine, and to explore a completely new destination."

Foreign tourists take a tour with their guide at the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The family is excited to immerse themselves in China's unique culture, which Ribic believes will be vastly different from the regions they have previously visited, such as northern Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. "We are looking forward to experiencing a culture unlike any we've encountered before," Ribic said.

A self-proclaimed "big foodie," Ribic is particularly eager to taste China's renowned cuisine. "I want to try as many different foods as possible," he said, adding that he considers China a "great destination" for individual and family travelers. "China is a very safe, highly organized country, which makes it ideal for exploring."

Ribic praised the Chinese government's visa-free policy for its convenience, particularly for Croatians living far from the capital. "Those who live in other cities across Croatia no longer need to make the long trip to the Chinese Embassy in Zagreb to apply for a visa. This is a significant advantage."

Through talking to his friends and colleagues in tourism, he said he knew that China is on the list of many travelers. "The visa-free policy will undoubtedly increase demand for travel to China and enhance bilateral connections on multiple levels," he said.

