Europe embraces China's visa-free policy as catalyst for deeper ties

08:30, December 09, 2024 By Ma Ruxuan and Chen Binjie ( Xinhua

Visitors pose for photos with a giant panda mascot of China's stand at the autumn edition of Romania's Tourism Fair in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 22, 2024. China's stand attracted visitors at the Romania's Tourism Fair, which is held here from Nov. 21-24, as China has expanded its visa-free policy to nine additional countries including Romania, allowing their citizens to enter for up to 30 days without a visa for business, tourism, and other visits starting Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

By Nov. 30, 2024, China's visa-free policy covered 38 countries, most of them European countries, with the maximum stay increased to 30 days.

GENEVA, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Maltese sinologist Stephen Cachia has been brimming with excitement in recent days, thanks to China's newly-extended visa-free policy. After a one-year trial, China decided in November to further broaden the scope of this policy to more European countries, including Malta.

As a lecturer in Chinese history at the University of Malta and a fluent Chinese speaker, Cachia has developed a deep connection with Chinese culture. "I always encourage my students to visit China to experience its people, culture, and historical sites firsthand," he said. "This visa-free policy will make their trips much easier and more seamless."

Cachia, who has visited China multiple times, looks forward to returning to explore the country again.

The journey toward visa-free travel to China for Europeans began in November 2023, when China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a one-year trial of unilateral visa-free entry for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia. Under this policy, eligible individuals could visit China for business, tourism, family visits, or simply transit without a visa, with stays of up to 15 days.

Tourists from Britain pose for photo at Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2024. Expanding visa-free policy is a milestone in China's journey toward greater openness and also shows its confidence on the global stage. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The trial, which started on Dec. 1, 2023, proved successful, prompting an expansion throughout 2024. By Nov. 30, 2024, the policy covered 38 countries, most of them European countries, with the maximum stay increased to 30 days. The policy also demonstrates greater flexibility by including travel for the purpose of exchanges.

BOOSTING TOURISM AND EXCHANGE

China's unilateral visa-free policy has fueled a surge in international arrivals. In the third quarter of 2024, China recorded nearly 8.2 million inbound trips by foreigners, a 48.8 percent year-on-year increase. Among these, around 4.9 million entries were visa-free, a remarkable 78.6 percent rise compared to the same period in 2023.

Air China's Geneva office reported a significant growth in passenger numbers. Since the visa exemption's implementation on March 14, its Geneva-Beijing flights had carried around 29,000 passengers as of Nov. 30, marking an 80 percent increase compared to 2023.

The rise in travel has also spurred a buzz on social media, with "China Travel" becoming a top-trending term across global platforms of social media, such as Facebook and TikTok.

Luigi Gambardella, president of the Brussels-based digital association ChinaEU, highlighted the policy's role in promoting cultural exchange. "Firsthand experiences in China help visitors break stereotypes and gain a better understanding of its social and economic dynamics," he said.

Tourists from Spain visit Tianzifang, an art area in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 3, 2024. Expanding visa-free policy is a milestone in China's journey toward greater openness and also shows its confidence on the global stage. So far, 38 countries enjoy unilateral visa-free access, and the maximum stay for visitors has been extended to 30 days as of Nov. 30. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

In Croatia, a newly added country in November, the policy has yet to reach many people. However, Damir Kresic, managing director of Croatia's Institute for Tourism, praised the initiative as a gesture of goodwill. "This is China's way of saying to the world: You are welcome, you are all invited," he said, adding that he has been spreading the news among friends and family.

FOSTERING ECONOMIC BENEFITS

Marjana Majeric, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia, noted that the extended 30-day visa-free period facilitates deeper economic ties, offering businesses better market access and opportunities for development cooperation.

Major companies, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, have recognized the policy's impact in streamlining business travel and enhancing investor confidence. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have also benefited, as managers now find it easier to attend exhibitions and meetings in China.

Tourists from Hungary show souvenirs bought at Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2024. Expanding visa-free policy is a milestone in China's journey toward greater openness and also shows its confidence on the global stage. So far, 38 countries enjoy unilateral visa-free access, and the maximum stay for visitors has been extended to 30 days as of Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Jochen Tueting, CEO of Chery Europe, explained that the visa-free regime facilitates multinationals by improving coordination among local teams in China and fostering cooperative automotive development between China and Europe.

"I believe this is incredibly business-friendly and increases overall operational efficiency," Tueting said. "If we need to travel to China immediately, we can book a flight for the following day under this arrangement, which is incredibly simple and quick."

DRIVING GLOBAL GROWTH

Ralph Ossa, the World Trade Organization's chief economist, described the visa-free policy as "a driver of global trade in services and investment." Gambardella echoed this sentiment, noting that in an era of sluggish global economic recovery and rising protectionism, China's visa policy optimizations inject confidence and momentum into the world economy and promote economic globalization.

China's stand is pictured at the autumn edition of Romania's Tourism Fair in Bucharest, Romania, Nov. 22, 2024. China's stand attracted visitors at the Romania's Tourism Fair, which is held here from Nov. 21-24, as China has expanded its visa-free policy to nine additional countries including Romania, allowing their citizens to enter for up to 30 days without a visa for business, tourism, and other visits starting Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Zheng Yongnian, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), considers the visa-free policy an important part of China's unilateral opening-up measures, which also include opening the domestic market to foreign enterprises and hosting the China International Import Expo.

Together with multilateral and bilateral opening-up initiatives, such as Joining the WTO and free trade agreements, these measures have promoted a positive cycle of trade between China and the world, Zheng noted.

"It demonstrates China's dedication to openness and counters the misconception of retreating into isolation," said Liang Guoyong, a senior economist with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. "This experience is worth further promotion."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)