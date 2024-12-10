First large-scale FLNG facility made in China transferred from Nantong to Zhoushan

Xinhua) 08:22, December 10, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2024 shows the "NGUYA FLNG," a floating liquified natural gas (FLNG) facility, being tugged through the Sutong (Suzhou-Nantong) Bridge across the Yangtze River in east China's Jiangsu Province. The "NGUYA FLNG," the first large-scale FLNG facility made in the country, was transferred from Nantong of Jiangsu to Zhoushan of Zhejiang (both in east China), where it will be further assembled, integrated and modulated.

An FLNG facility is capable of directly liquifying and storing natural gas harvested from an offshore site. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

