China's natural gas output rises in H1

Xinhua) 10:51, July 15, 2024

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's production of natural gas has maintained steady expansion in the first half of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The country produced 123.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the January-June period, up 6 percent from a year earlier.

China's natural gas imports also posted fast growth during this period, NBS data showed. A total of 64.65 million tonnes of natural gas was imported in the first six months of 2024, up 14.3 percent year on year.

In June alone, the natural gas output expanded 9.6 percent year on year to 20.2 billion cubic meters, according to the bureau.

