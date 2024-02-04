Shanghai Port's bonded LNG bunkering registers 98.5-pct surge in 2023

Xinhua) February 04, 2024

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Port registered a bonded liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering of over 260,000 cubic meters in 2023, marking a 98.5 percent surge year on year.

Shanghai Port is China's first and the world's third port able to provide ship-to-ship bonded LNG bunkering with simultaneous operations.

At present, the port offers a range of bunkering services on regular basis. International shipping companies, including the CMA CGM Group and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., have chosen Shanghai Port to refuel their tanks.

In order to facilitate the LNG bunkering services and support the green and low-carbon transformation of Shanghai Port, the Shanghai Customs has implemented a flexible customs declaration system to ensure timely refueling and customs clearance.

