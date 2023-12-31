Home>>
China's natural gas consumption up 7.3 pct in Jan-Nov
(Xinhua) 18:24, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's natural gas consumption logged a steady rise in the first 11 months of 2023 amid efforts to achieve green development, data from the country's top economic planner shows.
During the period, apparent consumption of natural gas stood at 356.61 billion cubic meters, up 7.3 percent year on year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.
In November alone, apparent consumption of natural gas rose 9.4 percent from the same period last year to 34.98 billion cubic meters.
