Home>>
China's natural gas output up 7.6 pct in July
(Xinhua) 13:24, August 19, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's natural gas output registered faster growth in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
The country produced 18.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas last month, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier. The growth rate was 2.1 percentage points higher than that of June.
The country imported 10.31 million tonnes of natural gas last month, up 18.5 percent year on year, according to the bureau.
From January to July, China's natural gas output rose 5.7 percent year on year to 134 billion cubic meters.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's coal-rich province achieves record unconventional natural gas output in H1
- China's natural gas output up 7 pct in April
- U.S. natural gas production to hit record high in 2023: EIA
- China's natural gas output up 6.7 pct in first two months
- Demand for U.S. natural gas rises 5.5 percent in 2022, hitting new high
- China's largest gasfield sees more natural gas production
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.