U.S. natural gas production to hit record high in 2023: EIA
HOUSTON, April 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. natural gas production is forecast to hit a record high in 2023, according to a report issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday.
The country's dry gas production will increase to 100.87 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2023 and 101.58 bcfd in 2024 from a record 98.11 bcfd in 2022, said the EIA's April Short Term Energy Outlook.
The report also forecast that with inventories remaining above the five-year average in 2023, natural gas prices will average less than 3.00 U.S. dollars per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for 2023, a more than 50 percent drop from last year.
The natural gas spot price at Henry Hub averaged 5.45 dollars per MMBtu in November 2022, and declined to average 2.31 dollars per MMBtu in March, said the report.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chicago to host 2024 U.S. Democratic National Convention
- U.S. Louisville bank shooter buys AR-15 rifle legally
- Pentagon documents leak a risk to U.S. national security: BBC
- Pentagon file leak ‘exacerbates lack of mutual trust between US and allies, a heavy blow to US hegemony’
- More than half U.S. adults experience gun-related incident: survey
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.