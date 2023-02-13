China's largest gasfield sees more natural gas production

Xinhua) 09:14, February 13, 2023

XI'AN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The daily natural gas output of Changqing Oilfield, China's largest gas production base, has exceeded 150 million cubic meters since the beginning of this year, 10 million cubic meters more than that recorded in the same period of last year.

The oilfield has produced 6 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year, an increase of over 4 percent year on year, said the PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Co., operator of the gasfield.

The oilfield supplies gas to more than 40 large and medium-sized Chinese cities, covering nearly 400 million users. Since the start of the winter heating season in November 2022, Changqing Oilfield has supplied nearly 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

More than 7,000 employees of the gasfield company braved the extreme cold weather in northwest China's Erdos Basin to ensure stable production.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)