China's natural gas consumption rises in first seven months

Xinhua) 11:27, September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's natural gas consumption rose steadily year on year in the first seven months of 2023 amid efforts to achieve green development, data from the country's top economic planner showed.

In the January-July period, apparent consumption of natural gas stood at 227.1 billion cubic meters, up 6.5 percent year on year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

In July alone, apparent consumption of natural gas increased 9.6 percent year on year to 32.49 billion cubic meters.

