China to consume up to 7.7 pct more natural gas in 2024: report

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's natural-gas consumption is expected to rise by 6.5 to 7.7 percent year on year in 2024, a report issued by National Energy Administration showed Tuesday.

Total natural-gas consumption in the country will reach up to 425 billion cubic meters this year, according to the report.

In 2024, China's total natural-gas output is estimated at 246 billion cubic meters, an increase of 10 billion cubic meters.

The report predicted that the global supply of natural gas will remain relatively sufficient in the second half of the year, while also cautioning against market uncertainties such as geopolitical conflicts and extreme weather conditions.

Natural gas plays a pivotal role in energy transition. China has been working to improve the production, supply, storage and sales system in the country, part of efforts to ensure energy security and achieve its dual carbon goals.

Last year, the country consumed a total of 394.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, up 7.6 percent year on year. Natural gas accounted for 8.5 percent of China's total primary energy consumption, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous year, data from the report showed.

