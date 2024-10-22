China's self-developed LNG container vessel delivered in port city

Xinhua) 15:59, October 22, 2024

DALIAN, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's self-developed liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessel was delivered on Monday in northeast China's port city of Dalian, according to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., its builder.

The vessel, built for the Mediterranean Shipping Company, measures 366 meters in length, 51 meters in molded breadth and 30.2 meters in molded depth, and has a design draft of 14.5 meters.

The vessel is capable of carrying 16,044 standard containers and 1,800 refrigerated containers, said the shipbuilder.

The dual-fuel design allows the vessel to be powered by LNG and marine fuel oils. Equipped with a 13,000-cubic-meter Type-B LNG fuel tank, it has a larger capacity and higher utilization rate than traditional LNG fuel tanks and consumes less traditional fuels.

The shipbuilder has applied other energy-saving measures and devices to improve the economic benefits and environmental protection performance of the vessel.

