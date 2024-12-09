Porcelain artisan dedicates himself to innovation, development of Dehua porcelain in Fujian

Xinhua) 09:19, December 09, 2024

Peng Chengxiong creates a porcelain work at his studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A major center for porcelain production, Dehua County has been crafting export porcelain since the Song Dynasty (960-1279 AD). The plain white porcelain made here, famously dubbed "Blanc de Chine" (White from China) by the French, has garnered international acclaim.

Today, a growing number of Dehua-based artisans are dedicating themselves to the innovation and development of Dehua porcelain. Among them is Peng Chengxiong, who skillfully integrates the features of Chinese characters with traditional porcelain craftsmanship. Through this unique approach, his porcelain sculptures evoke the visual essence of Chinese characters, akin to hieroglyphs.

Peng's ambitious goal is to create over 10,000 porcelain works themed on Chinese characters, pushing the boundaries of this art form. He has named his studio Yong Xue Tang, which means "Art is limitless, whereas exploration never ends," reflecting his dedication to continual discovery and artistic growth.

Peng Chengxiong and his father check on the ceramic body of a porcelain work at Peng's studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Peng Chengxiong and his wife Zheng Baozhu (L) create porcelain works at Peng's studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Peng Chengxiong and his wife Zheng Baozhu (R) exchange ideas on porcelain designs at Peng's studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Peng Chengxiong creates a porcelain work at his studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Peng Chengxiong makes a porcelain design at his studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Peng Chengxiong makes a porcelain work at his studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Peng Chengxiong and his father take finished porcelain works out of the firing furnace at Peng's studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Peng Chengxiong and his wife Zheng Baozhu (L) color a porcelain work at Peng's studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This combo photo taken on Dec. 6, 2024 shows porcelain works displayed at Peng Chengxiong's studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Peng Chengxiong and his father check on the ceramic body of a porcelain work at Peng's studio in Dehua County of Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

