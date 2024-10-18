International ceramic expo starts in China's "porcelain capital"

Xinhua) 16:31, October 18, 2024

NANCHANG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Expo kicked off on Friday in Jingdezhen, renowned worldwide as the "porcelain capital," in east China's Jiangxi Province.

This year's exhibition area has expanded by 33 percent from last year to 140,000 square meters. It includes eight major sections, including international brands, renowned kilns and artistic ceramics.

Over 1,100 exhibitors are showcasing products from international brands, traditional kilns, and local Jingdezhen ceramic enterprises and art studios.

With an emphasis on integrated development in trade, investment, and culture, the event features international brands from 12 countries, including Japan, Germany and the United States.

In a bid to foster innovation, the expo has also enlarged its zone for entrepreneurship and innovation to provide a platform for young artists and local entrepreneurs.

In addition to the main expo, a series of high-profile events will be held, including forums on ceramic culture heritage and innovation, and art exhibitions.

First held in 2004, the expo, formerly the China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair, has become a significant platform to showcase the world's finest porcelain.

Over the past 20 years, the event has drawn around 2,500 overseas enterprises from 49 countries and regions, according to the organizers.

