Feature: China's Jun porcelain: Innovating with IP protection

Xinhua) 17:58, October 24, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- In the city of Yuzhou, central China's Henan Province, porcelain artworks can be found everywhere - railway stations, hotel rooms, flower ponds and people's dining tables. In this "China town," porcelain not only represents a local specialty but also symbolizes intellectual property (IP).

The porcelain produced in Yuzhou is known as Jun (named after its location), and its making technique originated from the city's Shenhou Town. Famed for its change of colors when heated in kilns, Jun porcelain was reputed as a treasure of the country in the Song Dynasty (960-1297). At that time, Jun wares were luxuries exclusively enjoyed by the royal family. The local people have an old saying that "gold has a price, but Jun porcelain is truly priceless" to emphasize the exceptional value of the artworks.

The firing process is so delicate that even a slight flaw can cause the craftsman to smash the entire piece, demonstrating the meticulous standards in the porcelain technique.

In the 1990s, the development of liquefied gas kilns prevented air pollution, reduced labor intensity, and improved efficiency. This technology has since been widely promoted and was used in the Jun porcelain firing.

Since then, the small town has transformed into a world of porcelain workshops. The sight of craftsmen shaping clay materials on drawing machines has become a unique scenery.

Jun porcelain has evolved from being a cultural specialty to becoming an IP after its recognition as a national-level geographical indication (GI) in 2003.

GI is a type of IP that signifies a product's specific origin and the qualities or reputation linked to that location. It serves as a mark of quality, setting the product apart from competitors.

Also in the same year, the Jun porcelain became a Chinese icon to mark great events. Artworks from Yuzhou have been presented to foreign heads of state as national gifts. Moreover, numerous magnificent Jun porcelain pieces have been collected in national museums, galleries and UN institutions. Some have even been collected in art textbooks.

However, with the increasing popularity of Jun porcelain wares, many counterfeit GI porcelains emerged in the market. Local newspapers often reported crackdowns on counterfeit and infringing products.

"Creating delicate porcelain artwork requires significant investments in both money and effort. However, our products have been easily replicated by counterfeiters," said the owner of a local workshop, who complained that a genuine porcelain vase was priced at 12,000 yuan (about 1,683 U.S. dollars), but a counterfeit product could be sold for only 300 yuan.

Leading enterprises have been significantly impacted by counterfeiting, resulting in substantial damage to their reputation. They have come to realize that GI can not only generate profits but also safeguard a company's image and maintain the overall industry order.

Kongjia Jun Kiln is a well-known local enterprise. Over the past few years, more than 2,000 counterfeit products have been examined and dealt with in the market.

According to Kong Chunsheng, the company's chief designer, the company has taken proactive measures to enhance IP protection by obtaining more than 100 design patents and establishing a dedicated team to collaborate with regulatory authorities for both online and offline investigations.

Porcelain craftsmen have also made great efforts in innovation. Since its establishment three decades ago, Kong's company has not only developed patented glaze water but also devoted itself to product design, integrating ancient porcelain techniques into modern home decor. It has expanded its range of offerings from traditional pots to trendy tea cups, elegant flower vases, and stylish wine containers. These new products have gained popularity among consumers due to their fashionable and contemporary appeal.

Another enterprise called Pingshan Jun Kiln has creatively combined the artistry of porcelain with modern jewelry and clothing design, introducing a collection of necklaces, silk scarves, and women's bags featuring porcelain elements. These products have quickly gained popularity in the market and are showcased in exhibitions worldwide.

"As we gain consumer trust, prices naturally increase," said Song Yixin, manager of the company. "Our GI products have not only gained customer recognition but also experienced a 30 percent price increase, which highlights their premium quality."

In addition to the efforts made by enterprises themselves, the government plays a significant role. In 2021, a Jun porcelain national GI product protection demonstration zone was launched in Yuzhou City, where officials conducted over 20 special law enforcement actions to investigate and publicize typical cases, aiming to raise awareness of IP protection.

In May this year, a rapid IP rights protection center for porcelain patents was established in Yuzhou. Through rapid authorization, enterprises can promptly safeguard their innovations and prevent imitation or infringement by competitors, thereby safeguarding their market share and profits.

Sun Jianwei, deputy director of the local market supervision administration, said that since the center establishment, it has reduced the previous patent processing time from 4 months to only 7 to 10 working days.

"This will greatly benefit our enterprises in patent declaration, confirmation, rights protection and overall patent security," Sun said.

Jun porcelain is an example of using GI to protect innovative achievements. Yuzhou now has nearly 200 porcelain production enterprises, employing a workforce of 28,000 people. With an annual output of 2.2 million sets of porcelain and a brand value reaching 28.54 billion yuan, the city's Jun porcelain industry holds the top position in China's GI handicraft category.

According to the latest data released by the national IP administration, China had approved 2,523 GI products and registered 7,385 GI trademarks. The quality and quantity of China's GI products and trademarks rank among the top in the world.

