Global artists craft dreams in "porcelain capital"

NANCHANG, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Dutch designer Johannes Gille crafts ceramic lamp shades in Jingdezhen, the world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi.

"Historically, the blue and white porcelain from Jingdezhen had influenced the renowned Delftware in my hometown," Gille said at the city's Taoxichuan International Studio. "I collaborate with local artisans to bring traditional blue and white patterns to life, and I can't wait to showcase these pieces at my design studio in Delft."

Jingdezhen has long served as a cultural bridge, with its porcelain being a vital commodity on trade routes since the 16th century. Today, the city has evolved into a cultural oasis and attracted a vibrant mix of talent from around the globe.

At times, as many as 5,000 foreign creators work and live in Jingdezhen. The influx of global artisans, often referred to as "Yangjingpiao," has turned the city into a melting pot of ideas and cultures.

Park Ju-hee from the Republic of Korea has made Jingdezhen her home. Before settling in the city, she worked as an architect in cities like Beijing and Hangzhou after graduating from Tsinghua University.

Her recent ceramic creations are inspired by nature's changing seasons by adopting the coiling technique.

"Jingdezhen's environment is ideal for my work," she said, emphasizing the rich artistic community that fuels her creativity as well as the city's friendly environment for start-ups.

Gille added that in Europe, custom porcelain molds are significantly more expensive and require more complex arrangements compared to the process in Jingdezhen, where things can be organized with just a few calls.

Spanish ceramic artist Jaume Ribalta has embraced the rural lifestyle on the outskirts of the city.

He rented a farmhouse in Xianghu Town, where he set up his studio. Jaume blends the black-and-white ceramic patterns from his hometown of Barcelona with Jingdezhen's exquisite blue-and-white technique.

After two and a half years in Jingdezhen, he has handcrafted 50 covered bowls, 40 teacups, and 10 teapots, all of which have sold out, helping him navigate the challenging early stages of his business.

"Contemporary ceramics often see artists working independently, but in Jingdezhen, artisans emphasize collaboration," Ribalta said.

He noted that every step of the process, from mold making to hand-painting and firing, is open to newcomers, benefiting from the support of dozens of experienced local craftsmen.

In Jingdezhen, the spirit of collaboration among artisans fosters a unique creative environment that is hard to find elsewhere, Ribalta added.

