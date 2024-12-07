China's Gu, Li reach FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup women's final in Chongli

CHONGLI, China, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Winter Olympics champion Gu Ailing and teammate Li Fanghui eased into the women's final of the FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup in Chongli, north China on Saturday.

The qualification round was a single heat, and the top eight skiers advanced into the final.

Gu earned 89.50 points from her first run, leading all 15 competitors and becoming the only contender to reach over 85.00 points. Amy Fraser of Canada ranked second with 84.00 points, followed by Zoe Atkin with 80.25 points. Li took fourth place with 78.00 points from her second run.

Chongli is the second stop on the FIS 2024-2025 Halfpipe World Cup calendar. Gu currently ties French skier Tess Ledeux for the most FIS Freeski World Cup wins of all time, with 15 wins each until last week.

The final will be contested shortly after the qualification round on the same day.

