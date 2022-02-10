Home>>
Awarding ceremony of men's freeski big air at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 09:01, February 10, 2022
Gold medalist Birk Ruud of Norway reacts during the awarding ceremony of men's freeski big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
Gold medalist Birk Ruud (C) of Norway, Silver medalist Colby Stevenson (L) of the United States and Bronze medalist Henrik Harlaut of Sweden react during the awarding ceremony of men's freeski big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
